 

Chiasma to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in December

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases on burdensome and painful injections, today announced that management will be presenting and participating in investor meetings at both the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference as well as the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. Details for each conference are as follows:

Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference:
Date: Monday, November 23, 2020 *
Time: 10:00am ET
Format:
 Fireside Chat

* All presentations for the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference will be available on Piper Sandler’s conference portal at 10:00 am on Monday, November 23. Actual dates for the conference are November 30 – December 3.

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference:
Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020
Time: 1:00pm ET
Format: Panel Discussion, “Easy Pills to Swallow: Oral Drugs for Large Endo Markets” - Chiasma, Crinetics and Lumos

A live audio webcast of each of the two events may be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the News and Investors section of Chiasma’s website at https://ir.chiasma.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About Chiasma
Chiasma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies to improve the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. On June 26, 2020, Chiasma received FDA approval of MYCAPSSA for long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. MYCAPSSA, the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved by the FDA, is available for commercial sale in the United States. Chiasma is headquartered in Needham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications:
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations:
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications
646-876-4932
pbursey@lifescicomms.com


