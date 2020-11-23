Bragg Achieves Exceptional 72 Per Cent Revenue Growth in Q3

“We’ve made extraordinary progress in 2020 and are very pleased with the substantial revenue and EBITDA growth that we’ve delivered,” said Adam Arviv, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Bragg. “We continue to expand globally, enhancing our content portfolio and technology offering, and securing new customers across key geographies.”

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) (“Bragg”, the “Group” or the “Company”) today released its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Bragg continued its strong upward revenue 1 and Adjusted EBITDA 2 growth trajectory over the quarter, achieving 72 per cent revenue growth year-over-year and generating Adjusted EBITDA of €1.8m (C$2.8m 3 ) in the quarter, as compared to a €0.2m (C$0.3m) for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margins significantly increased to 15.7 per cent, up from 2.6 per cent in Q3-2019, a result of improved cost control and higher scale.

Bragg continues to focus on expanding its global footprint, demonstrated by the onboarding of 14 new customers in the quarter. The Company is also in advanced discussions with new customers across multiple licensed jurisdictions in Europe and Latin America. In addition, Oryx continued to strengthen their unique games portfolio with the launch of 11 new games.

“We’re particularly pleased with the confidence that investors have demonstrated in our 2021 strategy and enhanced leadership team,” continued Mr. Arviv. “Richard Carter and I have taken active leadership roles within Bragg to ensure the future success of the company. Our partnership represents alignment to move our global strategy forward and our extensive networks and personal reputations within the U.S. gaming market will add tremendous value for Bragg shareholders. With the completion of our capital raise last week, we are now extremely well-positioned to capitalize on the explosive growth in the online gaming sector. We continue to expand throughout Europe and Latin America and are focused on expanding our presence and establishing new partnerships in the North American market in 2021.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights and Business Advancements