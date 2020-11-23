PMV Pharma Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Study of PC14586, a First-in-Class Precision Oncology Therapy That Targets Mutant p53
- PC14586 targets p53 Y220C mutants to selectively reactivate p53, restoring the protein’s tumor-suppressing function
- Phase 1/2 study is enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation
CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, today announced dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating PC14586, the company’s investigational lead compound that targets the Y220C mutant of p53. The trial will enroll up to 130 patients with advanced solid tumors that have the specific p53 Y220C variant.
"This is an important step forward in the battle against the many cancers that are driven by a p53 mutation,” said David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV Pharma. “Initiating our Phase 1/2 study represents a significant milestone for PMV, as PC14586 is our first tumor-agnostic therapy to enter the clinic. By selectively binding to the p53 Y220C mutant, PC14586 is designed to reactivate the tumor suppressing function of p53. We look forward to the opportunity to address the significant unmet need for patients whose cancers have a p53 Y220C mutation as we advance PC14586 in the clinic.”
The multi-center, single-arm Phase 1/2 study will evaluate PC14586 in patients with advanced solid tumors with a p53 Y220C mutation. Phase 1 will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of PC14586. Phase 2 will determine the overall response rate and duration of response of PC14586 at a dose identified in Phase 1.
About p53
p53 plays a pivotal role in preventing abnormal cells from becoming a tumor by inducing programmed cell death. Mutant p53 takes on oncogenic properties that endow cancer cells with a growth advantage and resistance to anti-cancer therapy. The p53 Y220C mutation is associated with many cancers, including but not limited to breast, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal, pancreatic, and ovarian cancers.
About PC14586
PC14586 is a first-in-class, small molecule, p53 reactivator designed to selectively bind to the crevice created by the p53 Y220C mutant protein, hence, restoring the wild-type, or normal, p53 protein structure and tumor suppressing function. PC14586 is being developed for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation identified by next generation sequencing. PC14586 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2020.
