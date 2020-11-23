PMV Pharma Doses First Patient in Phase 1/2 Study of PC14586, a First-in-Class Precision Oncology Therapy That Targets Mutant p53

PC14586 targets p53 Y220C mutants to selectively reactivate p53, restoring the protein’s tumor-suppressing function

Phase 1/2 study is enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutants, today announced dosing of the first patient in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating PC14586, the company’s investigational lead compound that targets the Y220C mutant of p53. The trial will enroll up to 130 patients with advanced solid tumors that have the specific p53 Y220C variant.

"This is an important step forward in the battle against the many cancers that are driven by a p53 mutation,” said David Mack, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of PMV Pharma. “Initiating our Phase 1/2 study represents a significant milestone for PMV, as PC14586 is our first tumor-agnostic therapy to enter the clinic. By selectively binding to the p53 Y220C mutant, PC14586 is designed to reactivate the tumor suppressing function of p53. We look forward to the opportunity to address the significant unmet need for patients whose cancers have a p53 Y220C mutation as we advance PC14586 in the clinic.”