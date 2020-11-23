 

HTG Announces One-for-Fifteen Reverse Stock Split

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that as a result of its one-for-fifteen reverse stock split which became effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 20, 2020, its common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) effective with the open of the market today, Monday, November 23, 2020. HTG’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “HTGM.”

As a result of the reverse stock split, each fifteen pre-split shares of common stock outstanding were automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock. No fractional shares of common stock were issued to any stockholders in connection with the reverse stock split. Holders of record will receive a cash payment in lieu of fractional shares.  

Stockholders of record will receive information regarding their share ownership from HTG’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”). AST can be reached at (877) 248-6417 or (718) 921-8337. 

For additional information regarding the reverse stock split, please refer to HTG’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 19, 2020.

About HTG:
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com


