HTG Announces One-for-Fifteen Reverse Stock Split

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced that as a result of its one-for-fifteen reverse stock split which became effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 20, 2020, its common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) effective with the open of the market today, Monday, November 23, 2020. HTG’s common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol “HTGM.”



As a result of the reverse stock split, each fifteen pre-split shares of common stock outstanding were automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock. No fractional shares of common stock were issued to any stockholders in connection with the reverse stock split. Holders of record will receive a cash payment in lieu of fractional shares.