 

Energy and Water Development Corp. to Acquire Hamburg Property to Showcase Its CO2-Free Assembling Manufactory

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTC: EAWD) announces that it signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a prolific 16,000 sq. ft. area near the Port of Hamburg to become its new branch in Hamburg, Germany. The property’s location is ideal as a key transportation hub. The German property is situated in a region where EAWD has a comparative advantage of engineering resources and expertise readily available to rapidly build its first CO2-free Assembling Manufactory.

EAWD recently signed several sales agreements to deliver Solar Powered Atmosphere Water Generation Systems (SPAWGs). This European CO2-free assembling manufactory is anticipated to satisfy yearly production of at least 3000 SPAWGs for worldwide export. The technological innovation of these systems is extraordinary and game changing in that they generate their own energy and water supply. 

CEO Ralph Hofmeier stated, “Despite challenges to accelerate our timeline to deliver meaningful progress due to Covid-19, we are now on a direct trajectory for sustainable production at an ideal site. We remain excited about our prospects and plans to deliver efficient CO2 Free production of the innovative, industrial size Solar Powered Atmosphere Water Generation Systems.” 

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (“EAWD”) is a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance, and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).  EAWD builds water and energy systems out of already-existing, proven technologies, utilizing their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs. Website: www.eawctechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “estimate,” “projects,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company’s filings.

Contact Information:

Energy and Water Development Corp. 
Irma Velazquez, Chief Operating Officer 
Email: velazquezi@eawctechnologies.com
Tel. +1 347 871 8927




