JFrog Announces Early Lock-up Release

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, announced today the early lock-up release with respect to 25% of JFrog’s ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.01 per share (the “shares”) pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements entered into with the underwriters (“lock-up agreements”) of its initial public offering.



Pursuant to the lock-up agreements with the underwriters, the restricted period will end with respect to 25% of the shares subject to each lock-up agreement if certain price and other conditions are met on or after December 14, 2020. However, since JFrog will be in its standard quarterly trading blackout period on December 14, 2020, the lock-up agreements provide that the earliest early expiration threshold date will instead be the sixth trading day immediately preceding the commencement of such trading blackout period, which day is November 20, 2020. The conditions for early release were satisfied on November 20, 2020, and as a result 25% of the shares subject to each lock-up agreement will become eligible for sale in the public market at the open of trading on November 25, 2020.