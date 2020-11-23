 

ISW Holdings Announces Q3 Performance Data, Including 57% Topline Growth, with Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Operations Defining Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 14:11  |  17   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to report performance data for the three months ended September 30, 2020. ISWH, which is on the  verge of reaching commercial-stage operations in its cryptocurrency mining equipment division in coming months, posted strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth powered by continued strong expansion in the Company’s Home/Telehealth Care division.

  • Consolidated revenues for the Three Months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $284,383, representing 57% growth on a year-over-year basis and 14% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.
  • Consolidated revenues for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $769,976, representing 141% growth on a year-over-year basis.
  • Gross Profits for the Nine Months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $182,684, representing 82% growth on a year-over-year basis.
  • Management notes that the Company provided services for another $90,000 in revenues before September 30, 2020, which was billed just after quarter end, suggesting that the true growth in business during the quarter was significantly greater than the official topline numbers listed above.
  • Cash and cash equivalent securities increased 27% on a year-over-year basis for the Three Months ended September 30, 2020.
  • The Company has also completed assembly of its industry-leading self-contained cryptocurrency mining pod, designed in partnership with Bit5ive LLC (“Bit5ive”). The pod completion will have a significant impact for ISWH operational performance over coming quarters.

“In terms of overall growth, we provided over $370k in services during the quarter, which represents an annual run rate of approximately $1.5 million on the topline,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “The company continues to benefit from the aggressive growth rate in our Telehealth/home healthcare division. We are extremely excited about the Proceso crypto mining division, given that our investment in the data center/mining pod was made prior to powerful gains in the price of Bitcoin. Our initial pod is already assembled, and we look forward to reaping the rewards over the near and long term.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISW Holdings Announces Q3 Performance Data, Including 57% Topline Growth, with Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Operations Defining Outlook LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, is pleased to report performance data for the three months ended …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...