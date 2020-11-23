Kronos Bio Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 2:15 p.m. ET; and Meetings at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, with a pre-recorded fireside chat available today at 10 a.m. ET.

