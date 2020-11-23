Avricore Health’s HealthTab Endorsed by Ontario Pharmacists Association for Real-Time COVID-19 Data Reporting in Community Pharmacies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) and the Ontario Pharmacists Association (OPA) are pleased to announce the expansion of their partnership agreement to endorse and promote the Company’s HealthTab as a real-time data reporting platform for COVID-19 tests in Ontario pharmacies, as well as government agencies. Avricore and the OPA originally announced their agreement on November 18, 2019.

Avricore Health and the OPA expand their partnership to promote HealthTab to pharmacies conducting COVID-19 testing and government for real-time reporting of test results for better community safety.

Under this agreement the Company agrees to share revenues generated with the OPA for HealthTab contracts secured through OPA efforts.

“With community pharmacists anticipated to conduct more COVID-19 rapid tests, they are telling us they need to inform patients quickly, reduce workload and ensure that data is getting to reporting agencies seamlessly,” said Avricore Health’s CEO, Hector Bremner. “HealthTab automates these functions and ensures higher productivity and lower costs associated with this work.”

As a preeminent voice of the pharmacy profession in Ontario, the OPA seeks to advance the profession and drive better patient results:

“Today, community pharmacies in Ontario are collecting test samples for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and we expect to be a critical partner with government to deploy rapid testing,” said OPA CEO, Justin Bates. “Community pharmacists are prepared to offer these solutions, and with the breakthrough of HealthTab’s fast and reliable data reporting, we feel that patients and the community will have the fastest access to the best information.”

Challenge

Point-of-care testing (POCT) presents a significant opportunity in affordably delivering accurate testing for COVID-19, and other community viral infections, in a scale which will ensure greater coverage of the population. However, as seen in several jurisdictions, the deployment of these technologies and tests has been undermined by gaps in the ability to quickly and reliably report and share test results. This is leading to inefficient expenditure of resources and reduced ability to respond to outbreaks quickly and accurately. 1