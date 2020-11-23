 

TRACON Announces Publication in Cancer Cell of Clinical Data that Provides Molecular Insight into the Mechanism of Action of TRC102 and Patient Populations Most Likely to Respond to Treatment

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., today announced the publication of clinical data that provides molecular insight into TRC102’s mechanism of action and patient populations most likely to respond to treatment. The article, entitled, “Molecular Features of Cancers Exhibiting Exceptional Responses to Treatment,” highlights the clinical features and tumor biology of an exceptional responder patient treated with TRC102 at the National Cancer Institute (NCI): https://www.traconpharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Can_Cell_2020_ ...

The patient was diagnosed with metastatic and highly refractory colorectal cancer and received temozolomide (Temodar) and TRC102. Following treatment, the patient was considered an exceptional responder through the achievement of a near compete response lasting 45 months at the most recent follow-up. Detailed molecular analyses of the patient’s tumor showed silencing of DNA repair pathways that may have resulted in sensitivity to the inhibition of DNA base excision repair pathway by TRC102. Specifically, MGMT expression was silenced by promoter methylation, and RAD50, a mediator of DNA double strand break repair, was silenced by genetic mutation and loss of heterozygosity. The publication authors hypothesized that the combination of Temodar and TRC102 was effective because all necessary DNA repair pathways were compromised genetically or through the activity of TRC102. MGMT expression was also assessed in biopsies from 11 colorectal patients who subsequently enrolled in an expansion cohort, one of which demonstrated a partial response. The tumor associated with the partial response did not express MGMT, whereas each of the 10 tumors that did not respond to therapy expressed this enzyme robustly.

TRC102 is being studied in multiple Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials sponsored by the NCI through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement. TRC102 was also evaluated in a Phase 2 trial in combination with Temodar chemotherapy in 19 patients with progressive or recurrent glioblastoma who progressed following Temodar and external beam radiotherapy. Extended survival was observed in two patients for more than two years, both of whom demonstrated activation of the DNA base excision repair pathway and showed hyperactivation of DNA damage response genes prior to treatment with TRC102.

