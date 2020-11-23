 

TFI International Announces Private Placement of US $500 Million Senior Notes

– Will substantially extend maturities to 8 to 15 years at fixed rates –

– Leverage-neutral –

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced an agreement to issue and sell an aggregate principal amount of US $500 million of senior notes consisting of four tranches in a private placement transaction led by Prudential Private Capital, to entities including but not limited to Guggenheim Investments, MetLife Investment Management, LLC’s clients, Voya Investment Management, LLC and Barings LLC. TFI International intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the senior notes primarily to repay existing debt as well as for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions. The financing is expected to be leverage-neutral at closing from a net debt perspective.

“Through this transaction we will significantly extend our average debt maturities, with maturities ranging from 8 to 15 years, at attractive, fixed rates of interest,” stated Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TFI International. “In addition, this debt financing will help further diversify our capital structure, and we’re very pleased to be working with a world-class group of lenders.”

“We are expanding our relationship with TFI International to support what we view as a winning strategy in the competitive and evolving transportation and logistics industry. Along with a group of other world class investors, we are pleased to be making a significant investment in TFI International and its management team,” said Ashley Dexter, Senior Vice President, Prudential Private Capital.

The four tranches of aggregate principal amount of senior notes will include: (a) US $150 million aggregate principal amount of 3.15% Guaranteed Senior Notes, Series A, due January 5, 2029; (b) US $150 million aggregate principal amount of 3.25% Guaranteed Senior Notes, Series B, due January 5, 2031; (c) US $150 million aggregate principal amount of 3.35% Guaranteed Senior Notes, Series C, due January 5, 2033; and (d) US $50 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Guaranteed Senior Notes, Series D, due January 5, 2036.

