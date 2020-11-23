 

Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Participation in Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

globenewswire
23.11.2020   

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced that Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place December 1-3, 2020.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be accessible beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, November 23, 2020 from the investors section of the Neoleukin website at http://investor.neoleukin.com/events. An archived replay will also be available on the company website for at least 30 days following the event.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins.  Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, planned development activities and timelines, use and adequacy of cash reserves and the potential benefits of the company’s product candidates and platform. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the therapeutic properties and potential of the company’s de novo protein design technology. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to the company’s cash forecasts, the company’s ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory submissions, designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, the timing of announcements and updates relating to the company’s clinical trials and related data market conditions and further impacts of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Neoleukin expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Neoleukin’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Neoleukin undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media
Julie Rathbun
206-769-9219
jrathbun@neoleukin.com

Investors
Solebury Trout
Brian Korb
646-378-2923
bkorb@troutgroup.com




