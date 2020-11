NeuBase Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, announced today that Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of NeuBase, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place between December 1-3, 2020, as well as in a panel discussion at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, which is also being held from December 1-3, 2020.



A webcast of the Piper Sandler fireside chat will be available on the Piper Sandler conference site from November 23rd to December 3rd. In addition, this webcast will also be available on the NeuBase website, www.neubasetherapeutics.com, for 90 days following the recording of the presentation.