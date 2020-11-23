Align Technology Hosts 2020 Virtual Investor Day

Shares Vision to Bring Digital Orthodontics to the Masses Through Invisalign Doctors

Huge global market opportunity of 15M annual orthodontic case starts with an incremental 500 million potential through Align’s doctor-driven model and its digital platform

Strategic priorities drive Align’s 5-year revenue CAGR of more than 20%

iTero scanner installed base of more than 35K enables more than 1M scans per month and drives Invisalign adoption



SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) announced that it is hosting a Virtual Investor Day today focused on the Align digital platform that is enabling doctors to deliver the benefits of digital orthodontics to more than 9 million patients and counting. Align Technology CEO Joe Hogan will share Align’s vision and strategy of successful disruptive innovation that is accelerating a wave of digital orthodontics, bringing doctor-delivered Invisalign clear aligner treatment to more people around the world.

“Align’s global Invisalign brand is vastly underpenetrated into the existing orthodontic market which we now estimate to be approximately 15 million case starts each year, 3 million more than our prior estimate, as a result of establishing and increasing our direct presence in several new markets including Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Middle East and Africa, India and Southeast Asia,” said Joe Hogan, Align Technology president and CEO. “We believe digital orthodontics is inevitable and an incremental 500 million potential consumers can benefit from Invisalign treatment. Align is well positioned to enable over 189 thousand Invisalign doctors to capture this market using our products, services and digital platform. We will continue investing in resources to drive utilization and scale the Align digital platform to meet the needs of consumers, patients, and doctors globally.”

Align’s 2020 Virtual Investor Day will highlight the company’s strategic priorities and growth drivers, including the Align digital platform, and how Invisalign treatment, iTero scanner and services, and exocad CAD/CAM software are key to unlocking the potential 500 million consumers. Align’s executive team will address the company’s many strengths and advantages including its global scale and operational expertise, sales and marketing initiatives, and its demand creation and customer segmentation strategies that are driving utilization and helping doctors convert more consumers into Invisalign patients. The company will also provide an update to its fourth quarter commentary.