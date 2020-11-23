Nightfood and Papa John's Satisfy Late Night Cravings with Double Cheeseburger Papadias and Pickles for Two Ice Cream

“We’re honored to have been invited by Papa John’s to participate in this national promotion satisfying late-night cravings,” commented Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson. “We’re excited to be able to introduce our Pickles For Two, and the entire Nightfood brand, to so many new consumers.”

TARRYTOWN, NY, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of nighttime snacks for better sleep, today announced Nightfood’s Pickles For Two ice cream is being featured along with a Double Cheeseburger Papadia from Papa John’s in a gift pack as part of a promotional partnership.

Nightfood ice cream was developed by leading sleep experts for nighttime snacking with ingredients for relaxation and better sleep. A better choice for men, women, and children of all ages, Nightfood pints feature more protein, fiber, calcium, magnesium, and zinc, and less sugar, less fat, and fewer calories than regular ice cream.

The company recently launched the Pickles For Two flavor to satisfy the two most popular pregnancy cravings: pickles and ice cream. Nightfood was named this year as the official ice cream of the American Pregnancy Association. And now, the two companies are bringing consumers the opportunity to satisfy all of their late-night pickle cravings with Pickles for Two ice cream and the Papa John’s Double Cheeseburger Papadia, which also features crunchy pickles.

In addition to Pickles For Two, Nightfood ice cream comes in many traditional flavors, including Cold Brew Decaf, Cookies n’ Dreams, Midnight Chocolate, Full Moon Vanilla, Milk & Cookie Dough, Bed and Breakfast, Cherry Eclipse, and After Dinner Mint Chip.

Papa John’s Double Cheeseburger Papadia is a fan-favorite, available for a limited time only. It features a quarter pound of seasoned beef with crispy pickles and melty cheese baked to a toasty perfection. The Double Cheeseburger Papadia is served with Papa John’s signature burger dipping sauce for a maximum flavor experience.

As part of the promotion, influencers and other consumers were selected to receive a custom cooler, pints of Nightfood’s Pickles For Two, and of course, a Papa John’s Double Cheeseburger Papadia, delivered by their local Papa John’s location. Nightfood ice cream is not available for consumer purchase from Papa John’s as part of this promotional partnership.