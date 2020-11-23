Cerence Executives to Present on New Automotive Business Models at Upcoming Industry Events
BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that executives from the Company will participate in upcoming industry events and
conferences with a focus on shifting business models in the mobility landscape as we approach 2021. Upcoming events include:
- Nils Lenke, VP & GM of Apps at Cerence, will present on in-car commerce and participate in a panel on new automotive business models at Frost & Sullivan’s Intelligent Mobility: The Digital Acceleration Summit on November 24, 2020.
- Cerence CTO Prateek Kathpal will participate in a Reuters-hosted webinar, “New year, new outlook – the software-defined car needs new models for success,” with Telenav and Strategy Analytics on December 3, 2020.
