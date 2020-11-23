 

Kymera Therapeutics to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s own natural protein degradation system, today announced Nello Mainolfi, Co-Founder, President and CEO and Jared Gollob, Chief Medical Officer of Kymera Therapeutics, will present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually from December 1 to December 3, 2020.

A webcast of the pre-recorded fireside chat presentation has been made available ahead of the conference and can be accessed by clicking here and found under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera’s Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

