 

Shenandoah Telecommunications to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

EDINBURG, Va., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ: SHEN) today announced that Dave Heimbach, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer and Jim Volk, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of the event on Shentel’s website at www.investor.shentel.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Shentel’s website following the presentation.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company
Jim Volk
Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial officer
540-984-5168

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203-972-9200
jnesbett@institutionalms.com


06.11.20
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
27.10.20
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces 2020 Annual Dividend