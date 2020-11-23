Cue Biopharma to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today that it participated in a pre-recorded fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held on December 1-3, 2020.



The pre-recorded presentation will be available to participants during the conference and on the Events page of the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website www.cuebiopharma.com beginning today, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST. An archived version of the recording will be accessible for 90 days following the event.