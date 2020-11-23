Mustang Bio and Minaris Regenerative Medicine Sign Technology Transfer and GMP Manufacturing Agreement for MB-107 Lentiviral Gene Therapy for X-Linked Severe Combined Immunodeficiency

Under the terms of the agreement, Minaris will perform technology transfer of the manufacturing and analytical processes, as well as their adoption to the European regulatory environment, for the GMP-compliant manufacturing of the drug product at its site in Ottobrunn, Germany, with the goal of supplying clinical trials in Europe.

WORCESTER, Mass. and MUNICH, Germany, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, and Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH (“Minaris”), a leading contract development and manufacturing service provider for the cell and gene therapy industry, today announced that they have signed an agreement to enable technology transfer and GMP clinical manufacturing of Mustang’s MB-107 lentiviral gene therapy program for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (“XSCID”), also known as bubble boy disease, in Europe.

“We look forward to a productive and successful partnership with Mustang where Minaris will be able to support them with our extensive experience in the clinical and commercial manufacturing of autologous gene therapies,” said Dusan Kosijer, Managing Director of Minaris. “We are eager to work together with Mustang in the fight against this devastating disease.”

“This agreement with Minaris is an important step in supporting expansion of our MB-107 pivotal clinical trial into Europe,” said Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang. “We look forward to working with Minaris to grow our geographic footprint and bring this potential life-saving therapy to XSCID patients in need internationally.”

MB-107 is currently being assessed in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for XSCID in newly diagnosed infants under the age of two at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco and Seattle Children’s Hospital. Mustang submitted an investigational new drug application (“IND”) to the FDA to initiate a pivotal multi-center Phase 2 clinical trial of MB-107 in this same patient population. The trial is expected to enroll 10 patients who, together with 15 patients enrolled in the current multi-center trial led by St. Jude, will be compared with 25 matched historical control patients who have undergone hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The primary efficacy endpoint will be event-free survival. The initiation of this trial is expected soon. Mustang is targeting topline data from this trial in the second half of 2022.