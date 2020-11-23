 

Azincourt Energy Mobilizes for Geophysical Program at the East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to announce it is undertaking a ground-based geophysical exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Crew and equipment are on site and will commence operations immediately.

The program will be comprised of a horizontal loop electromagnetic survey (“HLEM”) to refine and help prioritize areas where untested conductive corridors have been identified in existing property-wide airborne VTEM survey results.  A total of 33 line-km of HLEM surveying will be completed, commencing in late November. The survey was originally scheduled for the summer but has been delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions and disruptions.

A diamond drilling program is anticipated for follow up to continue to test prospective conductor trends on the property.  Target selection will be finalized after the Company interprets the results of the HLEM survey and reviews the existing target inventory.

Unconformity related uranium deposits associated with the Athabasca Basin are closely associated with basement conductive packages. VTEM surveys have identified conductive corridors within the East Preston land package. The HLEM survey will narrow down where within these corridors drilling should focus.

“The collection of this data and refinement of conductor locations within the identified corridors will ensure that our highest priority areas are being targeted and tested effectively,” said Exploration Manager, Trevor Perkins.

Figure 1: Target corridors at the East Preston Uranium Project, Western Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1b0c88d-a5ae-4446 ...

Figure 2: Proposed areas for upcoming HLEM survey at the East Preston Uranium Project is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7356dfe-b077-4e0e ...

Patterson Geophysics of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, has been contracted for the program. They are familiar with East Preston, having conducted previous geophysical programs on the project over the last few years.

Figure 3: Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63c5c607-56ab-4849 ...

