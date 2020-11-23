 

Identity and Access Management Provider BIO-key Partners with Prominic.NET to Provide Advanced, Flexible User Authentication Security for U.S. DoD Agency

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
WALL, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that it has partnered with Prominic.NET, an owner and operator of data centers serving businesses running on HCL Digital Solutions (formerly IBM Collaboration) products, to deploy BIO-key's PortalGuard IAM solution to a U.S. DoD agency. PortalGuard will provide enhanced user access security to the agency’s enterprise applications and data via secure smart card authentication.

BIO-key implemented its PortalGuard IAM solution on the enterprise-grade HCL Domino-based environment to support application access requirements for the DoD agency’s mission-critical environment. PortalGuard is being used as a Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) Identity Provider to provide Single Sign-On (SSO) capabilities for the load-balanced environment. PortalGuard is also being used to configure support for Personal Identity Verification (PIV) credential smart card authentication that enables access to application data. In addition, PortalGuard provided a split login experience where users without a PIV credential smart card could still login manually using traditional two-factor authentication methods, showcasing the solution's flexibility in supporting different user types and access conditions.

"We are proud and excited to be selected for this important DoD application environment," stated Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key - PortalGuard. "PortalGuard delivers a complete IAM solution for both on-premises and SaaS offerings that give customers the flexibility to choose based on their application security needs and Time to Value expectations. The combination of single-sign-on and multifactor authentication capabilities allows PortalGuard to provide a higher level of configurable security to protect our customer's critical systems and data."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's software and hardware finger scanning solutions offer secure, user-friendly, and attractively-priced alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and security cards, enabling enterprises and consumers to secure their networks and devices as well as their information in the cloud.

