People Corporation Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (TSX Venture: PEO) (“People Corporation” or the “Company”), announces today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended August 31, 2020 on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. ET



People Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman & CEO and Dennis Stewner, CFO & COO.