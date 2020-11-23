People Corporation Announces Release Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People Corporation (TSX Venture: PEO) (“People
Corporation” or the “Company”), announces today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended August 31, 2020 on Monday,
December 7, 2020 at 6:30 a.m. ET
People Corporation will host a conference call on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Laurie Goldberg, Executive Chairman & CEO and Dennis Stewner, CFO & COO.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
Date: December 7, 2020 | Time: 8:30am ET
Participant Dial-in: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546
Replay Dial-in: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541
(Available for 2 weeks – Expiring December 21, 2020)
Conference ID: 07330257
Playback #: 330257
Listen to webcast: Click Here
About People Corporation
People Corporation is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V. The Company’s industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation’s expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com.
Investor Relations Inquiries:
Jonathan Ross, CFA
Investor Relations – People Corporation
(416) 283-0178
jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com
Dennis Stewner, CPA, CA
CFO and COO – People Corporation
(204) 940-3988
dennis.stewner@peoplecorporation.com
www.peoplecorporation.com
