Cabaletta Bio to Participate in Upcoming December Investor Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in December:



Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 : A pre-recorded fireside chat with Dr. Nichtberger is now available on the company’s website.

A pre-recorded fireside chat with Dr. Nichtberger is now available on the company’s website. Evercore ISI 3rd Annual Virtual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020: Live fireside chat with Dr. Nichtberger at 9:15 a.m. ET.

All webcasts of presentations are available on the News and Events section of the company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com. Following the presentations, a replay of the webcasts will be available on the website for 90 days.