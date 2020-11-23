 

Natus Medical Announces Acquisition of Innovative Newborn Care Technology

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) (the “Company” or “Natus”), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced the acquisition of Babybe GmbH and its patented remote mother to baby communication technology. The Babybe technology will add to Natus’s market leading Newborn Care portfolio of products.

Babybe offers an innovative new way to remotely connect a mother and her baby in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). With this technology, mother and baby are connected in real time through heartbeat, breathing and vocal sounds using an active mattress system.

Clinical studies are currently underway to assess how the mother and baby connection impacts weight gain, apnea and neuro-development in premature newborns who are isolated in the NICU.

“We are very excited about this technology. It complements NICVIEW, our remote video streaming service for NICU babies and offers mothers an additional level of remote interaction with babies isolated in the NICU,” said Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Natus. “With 10% of all births world-wide or 15 million babies per year born prematurely, there is significant market opportunity for this product and we believe in the potential benefits this product can have in connecting baby and mother during the most critical period in the baby’s life,” Mr. Kennedy continued.

Natus expects the Babybe product to be available in commercial quantities in early 2022.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “will”, “outlook” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. These statements relate to current estimates and assumptions of our management as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and the actual events or results may differ materially. Natus cannot provide any assurance that its future results or the results implied by the forward-looking statements will meet expectations. A list of the Company’s risk factors are identified under the heading Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, September 30, 2020. Natus disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward looking statement, except as required by law.

Disclaimer

