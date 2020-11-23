 

Canadian Government’s Technology Accelerator Selects SHARC Energy to Market Wastewater Energy-Exchange Technology Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) (the “Company” or “SHARC Energy”) has been selected to be part of a Canadian government Clean Tech Accelerator program that will market Canada’s leading clean-technology companies to global markets.

Only nine Canadian companies were selected for a five-month Canadian Technology Accelerator (CTA) program, which will focus on business opportunities in Southeast Asia through a series of virtual meetings.

Led by the Canadian Trade Office in Singapore, the CTA program allows chosen companies to access potential investments, pilot projects, partnerships and long-term sales in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines, four of the ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries.

According to a report published by the International Energy Agency (“IEA”), the ASEAN region is one of the world's hottest areas, which caused a demand growth for space cooling of 7.5 times over the last 30 years. The temperature in this region keeps rising, as well as household income, leading to an increase in energy consumption and peak electricity demand. By 2040, cooling will account for 30% of peak electricity demand in ASEAN countries, and an additional 200 GW energy capacity will be required to meet the growing energy demand from ACs. These market trends support the adoption of high-efficient cooling technologies, making SHARC Systems a good fit. Our SHARC Systems can provide a super-efficient and climate-friendly district cooling solution through wastewater thermal energy exchange, and a process called heat rejection, as well as district heating and hot water production.

“We are honoured to have been chosen by the Canadian Technology Accelerator to bring our technology to global markets,” said Hanspaul Pannu, SHARC Energy’s CFO. “By recovering or rejecting the thermal energy from the wastewater we send down the drain every day, our made-in-Canada technology will have a significant role in reducing a building’s energy costs and its carbon footprint.”

SHARC Energy’s wastewater energy recovery technology — which exchanges the thermal energy from wastewater that is sent down the drain and turns it into heating and cooling — is already being used in Canada, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. Designed for both individual buildings and district energy systems, SHARC Energy’s technology is highly scalable and is being applied to both new and retrofitted buildings. “The nine companies taking part in the Southeast Asia program clearly demonstrate Canada’s leadership position in the cleantech sectors,” said Tegan Watson, Trade Commissioner, Canadian Technology Accelerator, Singapore. “It’s an exciting time to showcase Canadian innovation and know-how.”

Seite 1 von 3
Sharc International Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canadian Government’s Technology Accelerator Selects SHARC Energy to Market Wastewater Energy-Exchange Technology Globally VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE:SHRC) (FSE:IWIA) (OTCQB:INTWF) (the “Company” or “SHARC Energy”) has been selected to be part of a Canadian government Clean Tech Accelerator …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
RedHill Biopharma hält Präsentation auf Deutschem Eigenkapitalforum 2020
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.11.20
SHARC Energy Supports King County and Seattle Pioneering Wastewater Energy Recovery

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
1.000
International Wastewater Systems: Riesenmarkt oder Flop?