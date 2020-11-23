PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Demolition Robot Market by Type (Mini, Medium, and Large) and Application (Commercial, Residential, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global demolition robot industry generated $234.9 thousand in 2019, and is expected to garner $633.19 thousand by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, increasing demand for modern robot in the construction industry, and growth in the mining sector drive the global demolition robot market. However, high cost of the demolition robot and lack of awareness about the benefits of the demolition robot hinder the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancement of the demolition robot presents new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario

COVID-19 outbreak has badly impacted the manufacturing process and hampered the supply of raw materials for demolition robot.

The demand for demolition robot from the end-using industries, on the other hand, has witnessed a massive drop during covid-19 phase.

The large segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the large segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding for around two-fifths of the global demolition robot market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for large and powerful demolition robot to demolish large and strong built structures. However, the mini segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 16.8% from 2021 to 2027. This is due to low cost and high demand of the mini robot.