 

8x8 Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide1. This is the ninth consecutive year 8x8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report.

“Global enterprises have become heavily reliant on their providers to deliver all the key communications and collaboration capabilities required to keep employees, partners and customers connected from anywhere on any device,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. "We are honored to be recognized for the ninth year in a row as a Magic Quadrant Leader. We believe it demonstrates that our ongoing investments in our go-to-market strategy and single-vendor open communications platform are paying off. Organizations are choosing 8x8 to support a new operate-from-anywhere imperative, ensuring employees have the tools they need to work productively within teams, across offices, and around the world.”

8x8 X Series transforms customer and employee experiences with a single, integrated solution for voice, meetings, team chat, contact center and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enterprise APIs, and all powered by the 8x8 Open Communications Platform. 8x8 X Series helps organizations to rapidly unify a distributed workforce, with fluid and seamless communications that enables workers to move from a group chat to a private conversation, or from a call to a video meeting with screen sharing at the click of a button using the 8x8 Work desktop or mobile apps. In addition, 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams allows Microsoft Teams users to make and receive calls on the public phone network right from the native Teams app using direct routing from 8x8.

In addition to being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 8x8 was also recently recognized as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service2.

[1] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, Rafael Benitez, Megan Fernandez, Daniel O'Connell, Christopher Trueman, Pankil Sheith, November 12, 2020. This Magic Quadrant report name has changed from 2015 onwards- 2015-2020: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide, 2014: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America With Additional Regional Presence, 2012-2013: Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, North America.

[2] Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, Pri Rathnayake, November 9, 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8 and 8x8 X Series are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.



