 

CyberArk Improves IoT Security with Forescout and Phosphorus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 14:30  |  58   |   |   

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced it is working with Forescout and Phosphorus to enable organizations to secure the increasing number of IoT devices and technologies resulting from digital business transformation. Customers can significantly reduce risk using the joint integration to continuously discover, secure and manage IoT devices connected to corporate networks.

By 2030, it’s projected that there will be 25.4 billion active IoT devices, up from 7.7 billion in 2019.1 Any connected device – from printers and sensors, to cameras and tablets – can represent privilege risk based on the systems and data it is connected to, and who can access the device. Additionally, IoT devices often have well-known firmware or software vulnerabilities that can be accessed via weak credentials or default credentials that are hardcoded into the device. Attackers target connected devices to gain a foothold within networks, where they can then move laterally and eventually gain access to an organization’s most critical and sensitive assets.

In order to reduce risk as the attack surface expands, organizations must maintain an up-to-date inventory of their IoT assets and continually assess the network to help ensure that patches are pushed and weak or default credentials do not remain in use. However, maintaining visibility and managing the full lifecycle of IoT is difficult, and costly, to do manually. CyberArk’s new integration with Forescout and Phosphorus reduces risk by providing an automated solution that grants visibility into enterprise IoT networks and automatically shrinks the attackable surface area by actively managing, securing and monitoring the credentials used to access their solutions.

“As organizations are increasing investments in transformative digital technologies like IoT, the number of privileged accounts and credentials in these devices can mean that each new device brings with it the potential for security and compliance vulnerabilities,” said Adam Bosnian, executive vice president, Global Business Development, CyberArk. “Through our integration with Forescout and Phosphorus, CyberArk dramatically improves security and compliance, and alleviates the burden on IT and security teams through greater automation and operational efficiencies related to the influx of interconnected devices.”

Seite 1 von 3
CyberArk Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CyberArk Improves IoT Security with Forescout and Phosphorus CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access management, today announced it is working with Forescout and Phosphorus to enable organizations to secure the increasing number of IoT devices and technologies resulting from digital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
XL Fleet Expects its Largest Partner to Double Orders in 2021
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
CyberArk Named a Leader in Privileged Identity Management by Independent Research Firm
12.11.20
CyberArk to Webcast Needham Virtual Security, Networking, and Communications Conference
10.11.20
CyberArk Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
09.11.20
CyberArk Launches AI-Powered Service to Remove Excessive Cloud Permissions

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.12.19
13
Cyberark software (Sicherheitsfirma)