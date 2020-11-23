 

Varex to Showcase New X-Ray Components at RSNA 2020 Virtual Exhibition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020   

Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) will showcase its latest X-ray tubes and sources, digital detectors, connect and control devices and software solutions at the 106th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). RSNA 2020 has transitioned to a virtual conference format and will take place November 29 - December 5, 2020.

In addition to Varex’s existing X-ray imaging product portfolio, the company will highlight several new technologies and products including nanotube (NT) based X-ray tubes, Liquid Metal Bearing (LMB) X-ray tubes and Direct Conversion’s Photon Counting digital detectors. To accommodate 2020’s virtual RSNA Conference, Varex is launching a new virtual booth which will integrate 3D product models and videos highlighting our new products and innovative technologies for medical applications.

“Today’s business climate demands rapid innovation, and Varex is delivering a new vision for how we keep our customers informed and engaged with our innovation efforts”

At RSNA 2020, Varex will display innovative Solutions in Sight.

Innovative X-ray Tube Technology

Varex, through its joint venture, VEC Imaging GmbH & Co. Kg, based in Erlangen Germany, have developed innovative nanotube technology. At RSNA 2020 Varex will be showcasing the NT2518C 25-emitter tube prototype available for use in Static Breast Tomosynthesis Systems as well as other emitter configurations for different industrial and medical applications. (1)

Nanotube technology replaces traditional coiled filament in a traditional X-ray tube with a multibeam field emission cold cathode nanotube emitter. This technology enables X-ray tubes to be manufactured using arrays of small emitters ideally suited for portable tomosynthesis systems, Mobile C-Arm surgical systems, and portable computed tomography (CT) systems, among other medical imaging applications.

Varex will also introduce its LMB technology to its X-ray tube portfolio. The first two X-ray tubes in this new product family will be a dual-ended CT application tube, the GS-547XX-L and the first-to-market anode-end-grounded cardiovascular applications tube, the FP-309X-L. LMB tube units replace the traditional ball bearings in a X-ray tube with a liquid metal bearing lubricant to support the following advantages:

