 

United Airlines Executive Chairman Oscar Munoz Joins CBRE Group, Inc. Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 14:30  |  44   |   |   

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that Oscar Munoz, Executive Chairman of United Airlines, has joined the company’s Board of Directors.

Before assuming leadership of United’s Board of Directors, Mr. Munoz led the company as its Chief Executive Officer from September 2015 to May 2020. During this time, he guided the airline through a turnaround program marked by top-tier operational reliability and strong growth.

Mr. Munoz previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of the North American rail-based transportation supplier CSX Corp. He has also held leadership positions at some of the most recognizable global brands, including PepsiCo and Coca-Cola Enterprises, as well as AT&T, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Consumer Services.

Brandon Boze, CBRE’s Board Chair, said: “We are thrilled to have a highly accomplished senior executive like Oscar join our Board. CBRE will benefit significantly from the unique global operating experience, strategic and financial insight, and marketing expertise he brings to our company.”

“CBRE is the gold standard in global commercial real estate,” said Mr. Munoz. “It is an honor to join the CBRE team to help grow its global business and to meet the unique challenges and opportunities ahead of the industry.”

Mr. Munoz has served on the Board of Directors of United Airlines since 2010 and the Board of Directors of Continental Airlines, Inc. from 2004 to 2010.

Mr. Munoz has twice been named one of the “100 Most Influential Hispanics” by Hispanic Business magazine. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and an MBA from Pepperdine University. He is active in several industry coalitions and educational organizations, including the University of Southern California’s Board of Trustees and the Business Roundtable.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2019 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees (excluding affiliates) and serves real estate investors and occupiers through more than 530 offices (excluding affiliates) worldwide. CBRE offers a broad range of integrated services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

CBRE Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

United Airlines Executive Chairman Oscar Munoz Joins CBRE Group, Inc. Board of Directors CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) today announced that Oscar Munoz, Executive Chairman of United Airlines, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Before assuming leadership of United’s Board of Directors, Mr. Munoz led the company as its Chief …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Pfizer Doses First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating anti-TFPI Investigational Therapy, ...
Better World Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional ...
The Notices Convening the General Meetings of Peugeot S.A. Shareholders on January 4, 2021 Have ...
New Report Reveals How the Covid Crisis Could Set Back a Generation of Women in Business
XL Fleet Expects its Largest Partner to Double Orders in 2021
BIOMARIN 48 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit ...
IGC Reports Financial Results for September 30, 2020 Quarter and Start of Phase 1 Cannabinoid ...
Amazon Offers New Ways to Track, Receive and Pick Up Holiday Orders to Keep this Holiday Season ...
CoStar Group Agrees to Acquire Homesnap, a Digital Residential Real Estate Solutions Provider Used ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
CBRE Earns Place on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Second Consecutive Year
29.10.20
CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Details for Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast at 4: 30 PM ET Today
29.10.20
CBRE Group, Inc. Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Rescheduled to 4: 30 PM ET Today
29.10.20
CBRE Group, Inc. Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results