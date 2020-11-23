Houlihan Lokey Adds Experienced Tax Advisor to Its Financial and Valuation Advisory Business

Mr. Goldrick joins following a 13-year career at KPMG, where he was most recently a Managing Director in its Mergers & Acquisitions Tax practice focused on providing buyside and sellside tax consulting services to both financial sponsors and strategic buyers. During his time there, he was instrumental in developing cross-border tax models under both pre- and post-tax reform frameworks and has advised on transactions in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Goldrick’s tax due diligence experience spans numerous sectors, including industrials, healthcare, technology, financial services, and retail.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that Tom Goldrick has joined the firm’s Transaction Advisory Services practice as a Managing Director and Head of M&A Tax Services. He is based in Chicago.

“We are delighted that Tom has joined our team to help our clients in the U.S. and around the world navigate these changing times,” said Sean Murphy, Head of Transaction Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey. “His experience in comparative modeling around tax reform and its potential impact on M&A transactions will be tremendously valuable to our clients in the U.S. going forward, and his equally impressive international experience will assist both U.S. multinationals and our international clients. We’re excited to introduce him to our clients as they increasingly seek the kind of expertise Tom possesses,” he added.

“Houlihan Lokey’s leadership across its businesses, global footprint, and depth of M&A due diligence expertise made this a perfect fit for me,” said Mr. Goldrick. “I am eager to continue the growth of the firm’s M&A Tax Services and work across Financial and Valuation Advisory, Corporate Finance, and Financial Restructuring to develop the most compelling and comprehensive tax structuring and diligence offerings in financial services for our clients around the world.”

Mr. Goldrick holds a B.B.A. in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame and is a licensed CPA in the state of Illinois.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past five consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past six consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).

