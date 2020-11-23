 

Everbridge Named Top Three Highest-Rated Public Cloud Company to Work For During COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.11.2020, 14:30  |  67   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the company was recognized as number 3 among the “25 Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For During the COVID-19 Crisis” according to data compiled by global investment firm Battery Ventures and employee feedback shared on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies. Everbridge received a near perfect Company Rating of 4.8 and was the only ranked public company with a Positive Business Outlook of 100% among a list of public market leaders including Zoom, Dropbox, Adobe, RingCentral, Slack, DocuSign and Microsoft. This recognition follows Everbridge’s certification as a 2020 Great Place to Work earlier this year.

Everbridge Named Top Three Highest-Rated Public Cloud Company to Work For During COVID-19 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The ranking includes companies that successfully grew revenue during the period and where employees reported the highest levels of satisfaction at work. To qualify, public cloud companies required at least $500 million in total enterprise value as of the end of Q3 2020, according to CapIQ.

“In my 20 years as a venture-capital investor, I’ve seen several tough markets, but never a period of such unique uncertainty,” said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing. “Today, the cloud companies that are succeeding are ones with great technology and product-market fit, but also those with savvy management teams who understand how to motivate employees during difficult circumstances. CEOs need to be flexible and embrace new strategies—including distributed C-suites, all-remote onboarding processes, and mental health coverage as a company benefit—as they build cohesive cultures for the long term.”

The many initiatives Everbridge launched at the start of the pandemic to ensure a safe, global workplace environment while continuing to bolster company culture included new channels for employees to communicate with one another as they work remotely, time off for volunteer programs, employee mental health services, Everbridge employee “Bridger” communities focused on Veterans Resources, Women in Leadership, and BridgeOut and Bridgers of Color programs to support diversity and inclusion.

