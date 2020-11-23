 

Loop Insights Partners With VenueNext to Deliver Seamless, Integrated Mobile Commerce Solutions for Professional and College Sports Venues Throughout North America

Partnership Will Build Upon Loop’s New “Venue Bubble” That Provides End-to-End Protection From Contract Tracing to Rapid COVID-19 Testing at Live Event Venues

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce their new partnership with VenueNext, the global industry leader in point-of-sale (POS), mobile commerce and loyalty solutions for every major professional sports league and a number of colleges. Loop Insights will work with VenueNext to integrate the POS leader’s mobile ordering and payment functionality with Loop’s Real Time Dashboard, which will provide their clients with key insights on fans visiting arenas and stadiums at both the professional and collegiate levels, as well as, universities, theme parks, and more.

Earlier this month, Loop Insights announced the implementation of its “Venue Bubble”, the industry’s first-ever, fully integrated contact tracing and rapid testing solution, at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida hosting 14 NCAA Division 1 men’s and women’s college basketball teams for the next month.

Loop’s Venue Bubble will seamlessly integrate its rapid testing, tracking and tracing features with VenueNext’s contactless, friction-free mobile payment environment and fan engagement options in order to facilitate the safest possible reopening of professional and collegiate sports venues. As the partnership is now finalized, Loop and VenueNext anticipate these product integrations will produce meaningful impact in streamlining the live event experience for fans with increased insights for venues and event owners, ultimately leading to eventual long-term revenue growth. 

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson said, “This partnership will enable us to drive our real-time insights and comprehensive testing capabilities at scale with VenueNext’s impressive client roster. As we look to reintroduce fans to live events, their safety is paramount. VenueNext’s contactless mobile payment technology combined with our Venue Bubble offerings create that safe environment within the live event experience that is critical to reopening venues safely and responsibly.”

