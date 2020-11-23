 

Nokia selected as one of TELUS network infrastructure partners to provide transformational 5G mobile services for Canadians

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

23 November 2020 

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that TELUS is deploying a range of its solutions to support the Canadian operator deliver greater network scale, performance, and efficiency helping to strengthen and expand its 5G service offerings.

The Nokia solutions being deployed for 5G include its subscriber data management and the policy controller, as well as its NetAct network management, LTE indoor picocells and IP edge routers. 

Nokia’s products will allow TELUS to cost-effectively manage its network through near zero-touch automation and adherence to service level agreements while helping the operator deliver ultra-low network latency, reliability and security to its customers.

Nokia’s solutions provide the scale, performance and extensive service capabilities required to meet increasing customer demands. As a result, TELUS can establish a cloud-enabled network architecture for faster and more efficient delivery of new residential, business and mobile services.

“With an exponential increase in capacity, bandwidth and speed, 5G will change the way we live and work by fostering Canadian innovation and growing several key verticals of our economy,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer at TELUS. “Our 5G network, strengthened by the expertise of our infrastructure partners, like Nokia, will form the foundation of Smart Cities and Industry 4.0, next-generation virtual healthcare, immersive education, agriculture technology and next-level gaming.”

Jeffrey Maddox, President of Nokia Canada, said: “We are very pleased to provide TELUS with Nokia’s cloud-native 5G core products and IP routing solutions. This deployment speaks to the breadth of Nokia’s ability to truly connect the network to the business at scale and strengthens Nokia’s position as a market leader in 5G core network deployments. Being hardware, vendor and network agnostic, we give our customers peace of mind and the confidence that a provider of our size will fully deliver.”

Additional Resources

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia and @NokiaNAM.

Media Inquiries

Communications

Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900

E-mail: press.services@nokia.com


Nokia Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia selected as one of TELUS network infrastructure partners to provide transformational 5G mobile services for Canadians 23 November 2020  Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that TELUS is deploying a range of its solutions to support the Canadian operator deliver greater network scale, performance, and efficiency helping to strengthen and expand its 5G service …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Reaches Enrollment Target of 293 Patients for 2nd DSMC Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Baozun Announces Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
High-Potency, Plant-Based Wellness: Dosecann Introduces Cannabis Capsules With Omega-Rich Ahiflower Oil, A Truly Differentiated Product ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces 154 Patients Enrolled in its Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human ...
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Taat Releases Video Advertisements as Part of Ohio Launch Campaign; CEO Setti Coscarella Appointed ...
CytoDyn Files Protocol with U.S. FDA for Phase 2 Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Patients with ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Nokia enables China Mobile with enterprise IoT connectivity globally
19.11.20
Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution
18.11.20
Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm achieve 5G speed record in Finland
17.11.20
Nokia Deepfield identifies 2020 network traffic, internet consumption trends in new intelligence report
16.11.20
Nokia Fixed Wireless Access enables 5G-powered ultra-fast broadband for Swisscom customers
12.11.20
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
11.11.20
Nokia brings AI to network edge for superior 5G experience
10.11.20
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
09.11.20
Nokia partners with A1 for LTE and 5G campus networks in Austria
07.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/20

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.11.20
63.726
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,
20.12.19
4
Nokia ertrinkt im tiefen Fahrwasser – warum keine Rettungsweste in Sicht ist