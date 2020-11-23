FactSet to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in Credit Suisse’s 24th Annual Technology Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020.



Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:20 p.m. EST. A live webcast will be available on FactSet’s investor relations website. A replay will also be available for one year following the event.