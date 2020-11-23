 

FactSet to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in Credit Suisse’s 24th Annual Technology Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:20 p.m. EST. A live webcast will be available on FactSet’s investor relations website. A replay will also be available for one year following the event.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 133,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.  Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:                         
Rima Hyder                                        
857.265.7523                                
rima.hyder@factset.com


04.11.20
FactSet Declares Dividend