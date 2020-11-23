EnWave Signs Royalty-Bearing Commercial License and Receives Deposit for 70kW of REV Machinery from NuWave Foods for the Production of Shelf-Stable Baked Goods

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a Royalty-Bearing Commercial License (the “License”) and an Equipment Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with NuWave Foods, Inc. (“NuWave”), a Canadian company focused on launching new and innovative shelf-stable bakery products. Since May 2020, NuWave has been evaluating EnWave’s patented Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) dehydration technology and successfully developed several shelf-stable baked products it intends to commercialize under the License.

NuWave has paid EnWave an initial non-refundable deposit to purchase both a 10kW and 60kW REV machine from EnWave. NuWave must remit a second milestone payment within ninety days (the “Milestone Payment”). If the Milestone Payment is remitted to EnWave before the agreed upon deadline, NuWave will retain the exclusive right to use REV technology in Canada and the United States to process shelf-stable donuts and fritters. Additionally, NuWave is required to purchase a second large-scale REV machine within eighteen months of the commissioning of the first large-scale machine to retain the exclusivity granted under the License.