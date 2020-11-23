QPR Software Plc - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Harri Tapio Ruuska Position: Other senior manager (X) Legal person Issuer: QPR Software Oyj LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Reference number: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70_20201123112558_3

Transaction date: 2020-11-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR

____________________________________________

Reference number: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70_20201123113024_2

Transaction date: 2020-11-23

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019B

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR

More information:



CEO Jari Jaakkola

Tel: +358 40 5026 397