QPR Software Plc - Managers' Transactions
QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, NOVEMBER 23, 2020 AT 4.00 PM
QPR Software Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Harri Tapio Ruuska
Position: Other senior manager
(X) Legal person
Issuer: QPR Software Oyj
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Reference number: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70_20201123112558_3
Transaction date: 2020-11-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR
____________________________________________
Reference number: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70_20201123113024_2
Transaction date: 2020-11-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: QPR Software Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019B
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR
More information:
CEO Jari Jaakkola
Tel: +358 40 5026 397
