AS Tallinna Sadam financial calendar 2021

In 2021, Tallinna Sadam plans to disclose the results according to the following schedule:

Week 1 2020 Q4 and 12-months operating volumes 26.02.2021 2020 12-months unaudited interim report 05.04.2021 Audited annual report of 2020 and dividend proposal Week 14 2021 Q1 operating volumes 10.05.2021 2021 unaudited 3-months interim report Week 27 2021 Q2 operating volumes 10.08.2021 2021 unaudited 6-months interim report Week 40 2021 Q3 operating volumes 10.11.2021 2021 unaudited 9-months interim report

The financial statements and operating volumes will be published on the above dates at 9.00 AM (EET). The annual general meeting of shareholders will be held in the second quarter of 2021, the exact time and location will be specified later.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which in 2019 serviced 10.64 million passengers and 19.9 million tons of cargo. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. According to audited financial results, Tallinna Sadam group’s sales in 2019 totaled EUR 130.5 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 74.3 million and net profit EUR 44.4 million.

Additional information: