Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Surpasses $1 Billion of Total Written Premium Placed

“This is an important and gratifying milestone for our firm as we progress towards our long-term goal of US personal lines industry leadership” stated Mark E Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goosehead. “For the trailing 5 and 10 years ending October 2020, we have achieved compound annual premium growth of 45% and 37%, respectively. Since our initial public offering in April of 2018 through the end of October 2020, we have grown total written premiums placed 47% on a compound annual basis. Our success has been a result of the consistent and meaningful investments we have made in people and technology over the last decade. We are well positioned for a strong finish to 2020 and our ongoing investments should fuel significant growth into 2021 and beyond. This exceptional performance would not be possible without the dedication and tireless efforts of our talented corporate employees and franchises.”

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 100 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,261 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

