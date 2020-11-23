 

The Boston Globe Names EverQuote, Inc. a Top Place to Work for 2020

  • Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 13th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe. EverQuote was ranked #23 in the category of large employers.

EverQuote is a leading online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. We are passionate about our mission to empower customers to better protect life's most important assets— their family, property, and future.

“Our employees are united by our shared vision to be the largest online source of insurance policies in the world and use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable, and personalized,” said Elyse Neumeier, EverQuote Chief People Officer. “I am thrilled how our team came together to support one another and evolve our ways of working to meet the challenges of 2020. Our work to build an incredible culture at EverQuote is never complete - we are always measuring and learning so that we can continuously improve.”

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement, from more than 80,000 individuals at 285 Massachusetts organizations.

“This was a particularly challenging year to be a great place to work, and the companies that made our list went above and beyond to keep their employees safe, engaged, and cared for,” said Katie Johnston, the Globe’s Top Places to Work editor. “From offering help with childcare to making the workplace more equitable to holding virtual talent shows, these employers showed that the best get better in crisis.”

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets—their family, property, and future. Our vision is to use data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized ultimately reducing cost and risk.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on Twitter @everquotelife, Instagram @everquotepics, and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/.

Investor Relations Contact:
Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
212-331-8424
Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com


