 

180 Life Sciences Corp. Continues to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio With Additional Patent Grants

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its lead indication in Phase 2b/3, focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced the continued expansion of its IP portfolio.

180 Life Sciences is an applicant and licensee of a broad and growing patent portfolio for three major drug platforms in the areas of inflammation, fibrosis and pain. The patent portfolio covers 16 patent families with 42 patents issued and 32 pending in several important jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Japan and China. 

On November 20, 2020, the Company received a notice from the USPTO that it will publish application 62/722,263 “Method of treating frozen shoulder using an il-33/TNF bispecific antibody”. The patent application is a continuation of US Patent No. 10,500,2730. Once the patent is granted, it will be assigned patent number US-2020-0338193-A 1. This is an additional part of a family of patents the Company has in its extensive patent portfolio.

The Company also received a notice of acceptance for its US patent, “Method of treating early stage Dupuytren's Disease”, with the application number 16/089,234 filed September 27, 2018. Publication date is expected to occur on February 11, 2020.

Additionally, the Company received notification that the EU has granted its application number 15726740.2, which was filed on August 29, 2016.

The EU patent will be granted Dec 9, 2020, thereafter the Company chooses where in the EU it wishes to validate the patent. The Company has decided the following countries with the date of publication of the grant, no later than March 9, 2021: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and United Kingdom.

The Company’s patent portfolio consists of three main sets of IP, which correspond to the respective program.

Anti-TNF Platform
Patent families:                                 11
Number of patents:                           36 
Number of patent applications:         25

