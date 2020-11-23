 

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call at 8 00 am ET on November 30, 2020

Shenzhen, China, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announces that the Company will host its earnings conference call on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 8:00 am Eastern Time (5:00 am Pacific Time/ 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

To attend this earnings conference call, please use the information below for either dial-in access or webcast access. When prompted, please reference “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited”

Conference Call
Date: November 30, 2020
Time: 8:00 am ET, U.S.
International Toll Free: United States: +1 888-346-8982
Canada: +1 855-669-9657
Mainland China: +86 400-120-1203
Hong Kong: +852 800-905-945
International: International: +1 412-902-4272
Conference ID: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation. For those unable to participate, an audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately one hour after the end of the live call until December 7, 2020. The dial-in for the replay is +1 877-344-7529 within the United States or +1 412-317-0088 internationally. The replay access code is 10150230.

A live and archived webcast of the call will also be available on AIH's website at: https://ir.aihgroup.net/. Please log in at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call in order to download the applicable audio software.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across major cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and others that relate to the Company’s business and financial condition are detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, and could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited

Email: ir@pengai.com.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Ms. Tina Xiao

Tel: (917) 609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com


