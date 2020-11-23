Regulus Provides Update on Exploration Activities

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: REG, OTCQX: RGLSF) wishes to provide an update on the exploration program on the Anta Norte portion of the AntaKori project. The Company has recently been advised by individuals from a nearby community in the vicinity of the AntaKori project that they are concerned about potential environmental impacts from the recently commenced drilling on the Anta Norte portion of the project. Given the current political uncertainty in Peru and the upcoming elections, this matter has drawn attention from political interests from farther away from the project and increased the number of parties involved. In light of the challenges presented to communicate with larger groups under COVID-19 pandemic protocols, the Company has decided to suspend drilling activity at the Anta Norte portion of the AntaKori project to focus on communication with all interested parties in a safe and constructive manner. The suspension of drilling activity at the Anta Norte target does not affect other ongoing evaluation activity on the greater AntaKori project and the Company will be working with all involved parties to be able to reinitiate drilling and to continue to provide support and benefits to the communities in the vicinity of the project.

The principal issue that has been brought to the Company’s attention is that waters in the nearby Aguas Coloradas Reservoir (Coloured Waters Reservoir) have become turbid and changed color and there are allegations that drilling activity at Anta Norte may have contributed to this. Regulus can confidently state that the drilling at Anta Norte has had no effect on the Aguas Coloradas Reservoir, as this body of water is located well to the east of where the drilling is occurring and is at a higher elevation and in a completely different drainage basin. The Company has offered to help fund a study and to work with the local community of Tranca de Pujupe to evaluate the potential source of the discolouration.

Drilling of the Anta Norte target commenced in mid-October with the first two holes nearing anticipated completion depths prior to suspension of drilling. Hole AK-20-044 stopped at 813.40 m depth and hole AK-20-45 stopped at 841.40 m depth (see Figure 1 for location). Both holes have cut an extensive sequence of prospective carbonate host rock stratigraphy cut by porphyry dikes and breccias with increasing intensity of skarn development and sulphide mineralization at depth. When drilling was stopped, both holes were in mineralized material. These holes confirm the hypothesis that favourable alteration and mineralization extend significantly to the north of both the reported AntaKori resource and the previously released drill holes in this area. Final assays for these two holes are expected to be received in approximately three weeks and will be press released after the Company has completed its customary QA/QC analysis of the lab results.