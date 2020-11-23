 

WRAP Expands Ballistic Shield Product Line

Company Launches New WRAP.com Website URL

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WRAP Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced the expansion of its WRAP Armor ballistic shield product line to include the Level IIIA Patrol Shield and the Molle Shield Cover in addition to the Level III Tactical Shield. 

WRAP Armor products are now available to view via the Company’s newly launched wrap.com website URL.

“Our vision is to become a leader in providing public safety with advanced technology solutions to help protect law enforcement officers and the citizens they serve,” said Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO at WRAP. “The introduction of our revolutionary BolaWrap Remote Restraint device to law enforcement has enabled us to build a strong distribution network and customer base which we intend to leverage by continuing to innovate and provide public safety with needed solutions.

“We believe every officer should have access to ballistic shields in their patrol cars without needing to wait for tactical units to arrive, especially during these uncertain times of COVID and frequent rioting.”

WRAP Armor ballistic shields contain a combination of military grade polyurea exterior coating and advanced composite materials which produce superior performing shields with multi-hit capacity. The Levell III Tactical Shields start at just 16 lbs and protect against multiple rifle rounds, and the Level IIIA Patrol Shields start at 6 pounds and protect against multiple pistol rounds.

All WRAP Armor ballistic shields are NIJ 0108.01 compliant.

Ballistic shields are a component of the Ballistic Protection Materials & Equipment Market valued at $1.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to be valued at $2.4 billion by 2025 according to Global Market Insights.

About WRAP (WRTC)
WRAP Technologies, Inc. is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wrap.com.

