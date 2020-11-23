Host Hotels & Resorts Once Again Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World)

The DJSI World is comprised of corporate leaders in global sustainability and represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on long-term economic and environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (the “Company”), has been named to the DJSI World—which recognizes global sustainability leaders across all industries—for the second consecutive year. In addition, the Company has been included in the DJSI North America for the fourth consecutive year.

“To be included among the world’s sustainability leaders for the second year in a row—particularly in the midst of these challenging and uncertain times—is a testament to Host’s unwavering commitment to corporate responsibility and continued investment in environmental, social and governance initiatives that create long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Joanne Hamilton, executive vice president of Human Resources and Corporate Responsibility. “We are especially proud of this year’s results, which reflect our increased focus on social initiatives, leading up to the recent establishment of our 2025 social targets to complement our 2025 environmental targets.”

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) were among the very first set of global indices to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. The indices measure the performance of companies against ESG criteria and serve as a global sustainability benchmark for investors. For more information, please visit the DJSI website.

To learn more about the Company’s commitment to Corporate Responsibility along with our strong results, performance and progress, view the 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report and the recently updated Corporate Responsibility pages on the Company website.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel*, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.

