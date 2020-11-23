 

Loncor Provides Exploration Update on Barrick Joint Venture

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loncor Resources Inc. ("Loncor" or the "Company") (TSX: "LN"; OTCQX: "LONCF”; FSE: "LO51") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities within the Ngayu greenstone belt, where the Company has a joint venture with Barrick Gold (DRC) Limited (“Barrick”) as well as its own majority-owned projects.  

Loncor received exploration reports from joint venture partner Barrick, who are managing and funding the joint venture that covers approximately 2,000 square kilometres of the Ngayu Archean greenstone belt. As announced previously, Barrick commenced a scout drilling program on a number of prospects in the Ngayu greenstone belt as well as continuing to delineate additional priority targets for follow-up drilling. Scout drilling was undertaken at the Medere, Bakpau and Anguluku prospects to better understand the subsurface geology including the structural setting for the gold mineralisation at these targets. Ongoing ground exploration has also outlined additional high priority drill targets at Mokepa and Mongaliema and where some of the most significant trench results since the start of the Barrick joint venture have been obtained (see Figure 1 below).

The east-west trending Medere mineralized zone is located approximately 10 kilometres south of Makapela and subparallel and 250 metres in the footwall to the south of the Makasi/Itali trend. Both these trends are located along a shear corridor between basalts and carbonaceous meta sediments coincident with a 800 metre long +100ppb gold in soil anomaly. Previous drilling along the Itali mineralized trend by Loncor intersected significant gold mineralization including 38.82 metres grading 2.66 g/t Au in core hole NIDD0001 and 14.70 metres grading 1.68 g/t and 3.95 metres grading 19.50 g/t Au in core hole NIDD0004 and where the depth of complete oxidation exceeded 130 metres. Three core holes were drilled by Barrick to obtain a better understanding of the structural setting of the mineralization at Medere and its relationship to the Itali mineralized trend with the best intersection to date of 9.05 metres grading 3.75 g/t Au from 39.82 metres in core hole ITDD0003 which is located 200 metres east of the Loncor hole NIDD0001. The Itali mineralized trend remains open to the east and further drilling is warranted on this mineralized trend.

