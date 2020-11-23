AB201 Development as a Potential Treatment for COVID-19 Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation

According to the FDA’s Fast Track Guidance document, Fast Track programs are designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of new drugs that are intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and that demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated as a Fast Track development program the investigation of AB201 as a potential treatment for COVID-19. The Company intends to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial (ASPEN-COVID-19) of AB201 in approximately 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in December 2020, with topline trial data anticipated in the second quarter of 2021.

“Fast Track designation for the AB201 development program is an important acknowledgement of the critical need for treatments for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, whether effective vaccines are approved and available or not,” said Dr. Michael Bristow, ARCA’s President and Chief Executive Officer, who is also an American Heart Association (AHA) funded COVID-19 investigator. “We believe AB201’s combination of anticoagulant, anti-inflammatory and antiviral effects may favorably impact clinical recovery of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and look forward to beginning the ASPEN-COVID-19 trial to evaluate AB201’s potential efficacy in this patient population."

Fast Track drug development designation is included in the FDA Modernization Act of 1997 (FDAMA) as a formal process to enhance interactions with the FDA during drug development. A drug development program with Fast Track designation would be eligible for consideration for some or all of the following programs for expediting development and review: scheduled meetings to seek FDA input into development plans, priority review of the New Drug Application (NDA), the option of submitting portions of an NDA prior to submission of the complete application and potential accelerated approval. ARCA believes that AB201 is the only anticoagulant class new chemical entity in development for COVID-19 that has a Fast Track designation.