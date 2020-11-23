 

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. Announces New Sales and Marketing Medical Advisory Board

In continuing efforts to expand on its sales and marketing efforts, Grey Cloak Tech announces Dr. James Rouse as president of the doctor board, along with the appointments of board members Lisa Bentley and Dr. Greg Wells.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK) (soon to be Healthy Extracts Inc. pending a corporate name change), a company engaged in proprietary development of natural plant-based formulations as well as sales and distribution of clinically proven cardiovascular and neuro products, is pleased to announce that world-renowned speaker and author of 13 books Dr. James Rouse has become president of the company’s new sales and marketing Medical Advisory Board. Additionally joining Healthy Extracts Inc. is arguably the best female athlete Ironman superstar and 11-time winner Lisa Bentley, and an incredible scientist, wellness advocate, TedX speaker and best-selling author Dr. Greg Wells, Ph.D. They join Chief Medical Adviser and Clinical Professor Dr. Gerald Haase, M.D., to complete the board.

Sales and Marketing Medical Advisory Board

Dr. James Rouse, president of the Medical Advisory Board, stated, “I am honored to be a part of Healthy Extracts Inc., which is truly focused on natural heart and brain solutions. The exclusive and proprietary products that are offered by the company’s two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients, are truly game changers in today’s COVID-19 environment. What makes the doctor board so exciting is the passion for the products and the desire to tell everyone about them. Lisa and Greg extend our reach for B2B and B2C opportunities like only they can do.”

"Our new board is an incredible addition to Healthy Extracts Inc. The trio of Dr. James Rouse, Lisa Bentley and Dr. Greg Wells and their personal stories are truly amazing and compelling. They will not only provide tremendous sales and marketing assets but will be bringing their winning life and business experience with them,” stated Duke Pitts, CEO. “I encourage our investors to get to know Dr. James, Lisa and Dr. Wells. They are all incredible human beings and entrepreneurs, and I am ecstatic to have them as part of our team.”

Dr. James Rouse, Lisa Bentley, Greg Wells

About Grey Cloak Tech Inc. 

Grey Cloak Tech Inc. (OTC: GRCK), through its two subsidiaries, BergaMet NA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (“UBN”), is engaged in proprietary research and development of natural plant-based formulations, as well as sales and distribution of natural ingredient cardiovascular and neuro products. For more information, visit the company’s websites: www.GreyCloakTech.comwww.BergametNA.comwww.UBNutrients.com

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2020, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

