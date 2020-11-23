 

HC2 Holdings Announces Preliminary Results of Rights Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (“HC2” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HCHC), a diversified holding company, announced today the preliminary results of its successful rights offering, which expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2020 (the “expiration date”). According to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (the "subscription agent"), as of the expiration date, 25,435,718 basic subscription rights were exercised to purchase an aggregate of 13,892,807 shares of common stock and 4,040,038 additional shares of common stock were subscribed for under the over-subscription privilege, subject to proration. In addition, 502,536 basic subscription rights were exercised to purchase an aggregate of 274,468 shares of common stock subject to guaranteed delivery and 16,147 additional shares of common stock were subscribed for pursuant to the over-subscription privilege subject to guaranteed delivery and proration.

Further, in accordance with the Investment Agreement entered into by the Company with Lancer Capital LLC (“Lancer Capital”), an investment fund led by Avram Glazer, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and the Company’s largest stockholder, Lancer Capital will partially backstop the rights offering in an amount not to exceed its previously announced $35 million commitment by purchasing newly issued Series B Non-Voting Convertible Participating Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “preferred stock”). Concurrently with the closing of the rights offering, it is contemplated that Lancer Capital will convert all of its preferred stock into common stock.

The shares of common stock to be issued at the closing of the rights offering were purchased at the subscription price of $2.27 per whole share. The Company expects the subscription agent to distribute the shares of common stock and the proceeds from the rights offering on or about November 25, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The results of the rights offering are preliminary and subject to change pending the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period under the rights offering and finalization of subscription procedures by the subscription agent. HC2 expects to issue a press release on or about November 25, 2020 to announce the final results of the rights offering.

HC2 will receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $65 million from the rights offering and expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including debt service and for working capital.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.11.20
HC2 Stockholders Approve Rights Offering Proposals
12.11.20
Leading Independent Proxy Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend HC2 Stockholders Vote “FOR” Rights Offering Proposals
09.11.20
HC2 Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
26.10.20
HC2 Holdings to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results